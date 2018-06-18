MSP Clare keeps an eye out for butterfly

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson visited Greenhead Moss Community Nature Park to see the small pearl-bordered fritillary in its natural habitat after the Scottish Environment Link invited her to become a ‘Species Champion’.

The butterfly, which has undergone a severe decline in England, is now abundant in Scotland and Greenhead Moss provides the perfect damp grassy habitat in which it thrives.

Ms Adamson was accompanied on her visit by Butterfly Conservation volunteer Tam Stewart and director Paul Kirkland who spoke about projects including the Big Butterfly Count and the Bog Squad.

The count runs from July 20-August 12 and encourages the public to spot moths and butterflies for 15 minutes and record their findings online, while the squad is looking to restore lowland raised bogs in collaboration with partner organisations and landowners.

Ms Adamson said: “I was delighted to be asked to champion this beautiful butterfly and I will be keeping a keen eye out for the Small Pearl-bordered Fritillary on my regular visits to the park”.