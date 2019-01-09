Liz is bursting with ‘pride’ at BEM award

Uddingston Pride members are delighted to learn that they have a very special reason to be prouder than ever.

Chairwoman Liz Wilson has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List for her 16 years at the helm of the community organisation.

The Michael Brawley Big Band will appear at Park Church on Tuesday

Liz, who was nominated by fellow committee members, learned of the award in a letter which arrived in November 2018, but was sworn to secrecy.

Liz said: “I was amazed when the letter dropped on the mat with the royal postmark, but even more so when I read the content.

“I feel very humbled indeed as there are a lot of other people who work very hard within the Uddingston Pride group, so really, I’m accepting it on behalf of all those people too.

“People have said to me what a worthy awardee I am, however it really won’t change me one little bit. I love doing what I do, and fully intend to keep doing it for as long as I am able to.”

The community group has lined up a free concert to celebrate its achievements as it go into its 19th year, and no doubt part of that celebration will be for Liz.

The gig, on the evening of Tuesday January 15, features the award-winning Michael Brawley Big Band at Park Church in the village.

Liz said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming the band.

“This has been a plan of ours for a while and we are delighted that everything has come together.

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic night.”

The 22-strong group are stalwarts of the National Concert Band Festival. They were formed in 1995 by Hamilton musician Michael Brawley.

They perform solely to raise money for well-meaning and worthy causes and have donated more than £50,000 to charity over the years.

Spokesman Gary Mitchell, who plays trumpet, said: “Our set will feature big band classics and also funk and soul hits.

“We produce a huge sound. There is nothing to beat live music.”

The musicians will perform from 7.30pm. The event is free but Uddingston Pride, which set up in the Millennium and has gone from strength to strength since, will gladly accept donations at the door. Tea will be provided by the church after the concert.

Liz, who has been chairwoman for 16 years, said: “We hope the community of Uddingston will join us for this special night.”