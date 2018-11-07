Help rescue dogs have a merry Xmas

Dogs Trust Glasgow is holding its annual Christmas Fair on December 1 at the Rehoming Centre in Uddingston.

Staff are appealing for donations for the tombola and raffle, which raise hundreds of pounds for rescue dogs in their care over the Christmas period.

Running from noon-3pm attendees can enjoy a range of festive treats, including the chance to meet Santa Paws; tombola and grand raffle; various craft stalls, as well as lots of Dogs Trust merchandise; and tasty refreshments, including mulled wine and mince pies.

Anyone who wishes to meet Santa Paws will also receive a small gift, along with a photo taken with him.

The rehoming centre is also on the look out for donations of toys, blankets, tinned food on the day, as well as donations of home baking with a list of ingredients.

Supporter relations officer Emma-Louise Livingstone said: “Our Christmas Fair is always a highlight of our calendar and this year promises to be another great day out for the whole family. With all proceeds going towards the care of our dogs at the centre like Strider, it’s a wonderful way to raise pounds for hounds and give back this Christmas.”

Strider, a three-year-old Akita, is just one of the many dogs at the Glasgow Rehoming Centre currently looking for a new home.

He is an active boy with a loving and affectionate personality, enjoys getting attention from both humans and fellow canines; and is looking for a home where he has company. He doesn’t cope well on his own so will need his owner to be around for most of the day.

To make a donation or visit the centre, pop into Dogs Trust Glasgow, 315 Hamilton Rd, Uddingston; call 0141 773 5141 or email emma-louise.livingstone@dogstrust.org.uk.