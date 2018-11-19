Give feedback on new park

Plans for a new park on the former Ravenscraig steelworks site in Motherwell will be on show at a consultation event later this month.

North Lanarkshire Council is developing ideas for a public park with walking routes, a sports pitch, play zone and events area and is looking for feedback from local residents and community groups.

An event will be held on Tuesday, November 27, from 3.30-7.30pm at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility.

Plans will be on display showing the proposed features of the park, which will be located on the land immediately in front of the sports facility.

Staff from the council will be on hand to discuss the plans and answer questions.

A questionnaire will also be available from November 27-December 3 at www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/ravenscraigpark.

David Greer, growth programme manager, said: “As more housing and facilities are created on the Ravenscraig site over the coming years, it’s important to also have greenspace for everyone to enjoy.

“As the park is for the community we want to hear what local people would like to see and the facilities they would use. So I would encourage people to come along to our consultation event on the 27th or complete our on-line questionnaire to share your ideas.”

Feedback from the consultation will inform a planning application to be submitted in December, and subject to approval work could start in the spring.