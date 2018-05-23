Fox put down after it got caught in netting

The Scottish SPCA is encouraging the public to ensure their gardens are tidy and free from any netting after a fox in Lanarkshire had to be put to sleep after getting caught in anti-weed fabric.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted earlier this month after a member of the public became concerned when the distressed fox stayed in the same spot overnight.

Animal Rescue Officer Stephanie Kirk relived finding the fox.

She said: “The wee fox had to be put to sleep after getting his leg caught up in anti-weed fabric and other debris.

“The lower half of his leg was missing when I cut him free which had most likely been caused by the netting cutting off circulation.

“Sadly there are many foxes and other wild animals such as hedgehogs and birds who are often caught in netting and don’t survive.

“We’re keen to encourage people to tidy away netting, including football nets, and garden debris as it could save an animal’s life.”

Anyone who is concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.