Don’t have a cow, man!

This Highland cow appeared to be gobsmacked that anyone would want to photograph it.

The bashful bovine was snapped by photography enthusiast Cat Perkinton (49) from Kilsyth who was looking for one to take a picture of when she spotted it grazing in a field.

Cat had been ‘on cow alert’ after trying to photograph one for a pal who likes the animals, as a birthday surprise.

The stopped mid-chew in Easter Buckieburn, near Stirling, to stare at Cat as she snapped away.

Cat said: “I spotted the cow and I just stopped the car and got a picture of it.

“It looked so shocked. I think he’s not used to seeing a lot of people being around that area so he must have been extremely surprised to see me there. But he was really cute.

“He didn’t run away when I took the picture, instead he just munched on some grass. My friends and family all think it’s a very cute picture.

“The reason why I spotted the cow is probably because I have a friend who is obsessed with cows.

“My husband said we should post a photo of a cow for her birthday and it was her birthday recently, so I’ve been on cow alert.”