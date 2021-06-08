Communists are crowdfunding to cover expenses of clean-up in Motherwell
A crowdfunded enterprise is aiming to clean up Motherwell after the Young Communist League decided that public spaces were being left neglected and falling prey to fly-tipping.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 11:58 am
The chairman of the Lanarkshire branch of the Communist Party, Paul McGregor said that efforts were at first concentrated on the parkland near Braidhurst Street.
He added: “The local authorities here have neglected their responsibility to tidy up this area that is essential to the community and the YCL are taking it amongst ourselves to provide this service so people in the community can use the area safely.”
Their Go Fund Me page can be accessed under the heading Lanarkshire Environmental Clean up and more details feature on the group’s Facebook page.