Car damage sparks fury over fireworks

Serious damage caused to a local pregnant woman’s car has prompted calls for tighter regulation on the sale of fireworks.

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is urging the UK Government to take action following an incident that could have had tragic consequences.

Mrs Fellows wrote to UK Government ministers last November due to concerns for public safety, animal welfare and demand on emergency services with regard to fireworks.

Since then, a local person has spoken to the MP about an incident that happened on the afternoon of Bonfire Night.

A firework, fired randomly from a bedroom window, flew straight through the front passenger windows of a parked car, shattering the windows into thousands of pieces.

A brave passer-by was quick to remove the burning rocket before the car was set alight.

The owner of the car was pregnant, but, fortunately, was not in the car during the incident.

The woman’s father, who wishes to remain anonymous, has hit out at such irresponsible behaviour.

He said: “Antisocial use of fireworks may seem like fun, but it could have had serious consequences for my family – and right before Christmas. I dread to think if something had happened.

“People in the area have had enough. It doesn’t make sense that anyone can have access to explosives which could impact people’s lives.

“While I’m glad no-one was hurt, the damage to the car has caused massive inconvenience for us.”

Mrs Fellows is calling for a local authority licensing system to ensure those who pre-planned purchasing fireworks and were prepared to go to the effort of applying to purchase them would be able to access them.

She said: “People should not be allowed to walk into a shop and walk out with boxes of high-grade explosives without any checks.

“As a result of the UK Government’s policy and someone’s idiotic actions, lives could have been lost or drastically altered. I am relieved that, on this occasion, no one was seriously hurt.

“Every year the community expresses its concerns about the irresponsible use of fireworks and their impact on public safety. Animals become traumatised and emergency services become stretched.

“There has to be greater regulation of fireworks while still allowing people to enjoy them. We can’t continue to have a system that puts people at risk and that the means to take part in serious antisocial behaviour go unchecked.

“I have written twice to the UK Government to ask them to take action on the sale of fireworks so that access is regulated and limited. They have refused on both occasions.

“The Scottish Government wants to hear from communities on how we can use the limited powers we have to ensure our communities are safer.”