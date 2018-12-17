Award for team who looks after ‘perfect’ Uddingston War Memorial

The team which maintains Uddingston War Memorial has been named ‘Champion of Champions’ in a national competition.

For the second year in a row Legion Scotland’s ‘Best Kept War Memorial’ has been awarded to South Lanarkshire Grounds Services, with the team given a 100 per cent rating for its care of the Uddingston site and gardens.

The area was also previously commended in 2011 and 2014.

Horticulturist Bill Tate, who has judged the prestigious award for more than three decades, described the war memorial as ‘perfect’, confessing he thought the lush, green grass was artificial.

The team – comprising Jim Rundell, John Devine, David Symons, Ross Fulston, Dean Barghati, Grant Hunter, Eric McKenzie, James Meechan, Derek Kelly an Allan Barclay – were presented with their awards by South Lanarkshire provost Ian McAllan and Ian Forysth of Legion Scotland.

Provost McAllan said: “This is a team of local guys with a real interest and pride in their area and who excel at going that extra mile.

“Their collective skills, commitment and eye for detail impressed Legion Scotland and in particular Bill Tate so much that he was convinced the fabulously kept grass was synthetic.

“You can be sure he was looking for the best colour, layout, planting, presentation and cleanliness and in Uddingston he found it all.

“There is particular resonance too, as we mark the centenary of the Armistice, that the work being done to commemorate those who fought is still so important to us all.

“Uddingston War Memorial is surely the jewel in the crown of what is clearly an organised, devoted and resourceful approach and I am delighted this team is being honoured for its efforts.”