Amazonia rewarded for Green credentials

Amazonia has been awarded a silver Green Tourism Award just eight months after being awarded its first bronze award.

The award demonstrates that a business works responsibly, ethically and sustainably, contributes to their community, is reducing their impact on the environment and aims to be accessible and inclusive to all visitors and staff.

The indoor rainforest located within M&D’s Theme Park, was commended for its education programme, which welcomes thousands of pupils every year, and green practices including recycling, water saving techniques and giving awareness to visitors on how to reduce their carbon footprint.

Education officer Sam Haworth said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded silver status.

“Looking after the environment while supporting the local area is something we are all extremely passionate about, so the entire team has been working tirelessly to get us to this stage.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this accolade and now we will definitely be going for gold!”