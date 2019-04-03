Almost extinct Mexican amphibian at Amazonia

Amazonia is raising rare amphibian known as the ‘Mexican Walking Fish’.

Officially titled Axolotl, these sea creatures are thought to be extinct in the wild due to lakes they inhabit being drained by the Mexican government.

The indoor rainforest located within M&D’s Theme Park has been raising ten Axolotl in the hopes of giving the species a new lease of life.

They are currently around 2cm long, but will grow to upwards of 30cm when fully grown.

Zoo manager Amanda Gott said: “We’re so excited to have this amazing opportunity to raise this extremely rare breed of animal.

“This will be a learning experience for the team here and we can’t wait to learn all about this exotic amphibian.

“There’s already so many different species of animals in Amazonia, but this is a great one to add to the list.”

Aside from its Axolotl, Amazonia is also home to an array of exotic animals from tarantulas and snakes to monkeys and parrots.

Amazonia is open 10am-6pm seven days a week, for more information visit www.discoveramazonia.co.uk.