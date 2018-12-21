Elves bring festive joy to North Lanarkshire Young Carers

Elves from building contractor McDermott Group visited Action for Children’s North Lanarkshire Young Carers service to deliver Christmas presents for children and young people supported by the service.

McDermott Group has an ongoing partnership with Action for Children, which has included fundraising activities and employing young people through the charity to undertake training programmes at the company.

The centre was one of several across Scotland visited by McDermott Group staff, who used their vans to deliver donations to foodbanks and young carer services.

The company has donated £4,500 worth of cash, food and gifts to help people in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, the Scottish Borders and West Lothian this festive season.

Last year, Santa-driven McDermott Group vans delivered £3,000 worth of donations to communities across Glasgow and Inverclyde.