Year of Young People initiative launches

Councillors and young people join together to launch the initiative
Lots of exciting things will be happening to celebrate the Year of Young People (YOYP) 2018 in North Lanarkshire.

YOYP aims to inspire Scotland through its young people aged 8-26 by celebrating their achievements, valuing their contribution to communities and creating opportunities for them to shine.

Events under six themes – health and wellbeing, culture, equality and discrimination, enterprise and regeneration, education and participation – will atke place throughout the year.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, Youth and Communities, said: “The Year of Young People will bring so many opportunities for young people within our schools and within our communities.

Events are free and aimed at a variety of interests and age groups, more details are available online