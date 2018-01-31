Lots of exciting things will be happening to celebrate the Year of Young People (YOYP) 2018 in North Lanarkshire.

YOYP aims to inspire Scotland through its young people aged 8-26 by celebrating their achievements, valuing their contribution to communities and creating opportunities for them to shine.

Events under six themes – health and wellbeing, culture, equality and discrimination, enterprise and regeneration, education and participation – will atke place throughout the year.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, Youth and Communities, said: “The Year of Young People will bring so many opportunities for young people within our schools and within our communities.

Events are free and aimed at a variety of interests and age groups, for more details visit www.youngscot.org/nl-yoyp.