UKSE ensures bands are New York bound

UK Steel Enterprise helped push North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Bands’ fundraising appeal over the line as they head to New York.

A total of 51 pupils have been invited to take part in the annual Tartan Week parade on Sixth Avenue on April 6 to celebrate all things Scottish.

This year 3000 performers from around the world will be led by Sir Billy Connolly for the procession which is expected to attract 30,000 spectators.

In February the bands launched a campaign to raise the final £5000 of cost of the £80,000 trip. A JustGiving page raised nearly £4000 and now UKSE has provided the bands with a grant of £2500.

UKSE regional manager Anne Clyde said: “We are thrilled to have been able to help the pipe bands with such an exciting opportunity.

“I’d like to wish them a safe journey and the very best of luck for their upcoming performance. I’m looking forward to seeing the photographs when they return home.”

Jim Park, head of music instruction at North Lanarkshire Council, added: “Being asked to perform in New York is such a huge honour, and we’d like to thank all of our sponsors for making this possible for us.”