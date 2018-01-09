Top honours show dedication of Scouts

A number of local Scouts and Young Leaders received recognition for their hard work over many years at an award ceremony for the Clyde Region Scouts.

Zac Mason and Mackenzie Mitchell received their Chief Scout’s Gold Award; while Matthew Boyle, Christopher McCann and Kaitlyn Crombie received their Explorer Belt.

The Chief Scout’s Gold Award is the highest award for a Scout and requires a young person to undertake a number of challenge badges, together with activity badges.

The Scouts had been working towards their final challenge this year which saw them complete an exploration of Edinburgh where they planned and undertook a trip to the capital, arranging their own travel and accommodation together with a ghostly examination of the city for their Expedition Challenge Badge.

The young leaders were awarded their explorer belt after planning a trip through Austria and Germany. Over 90 network and explorer scouts travelled to Austria and separated into small groups - Christopher, Matthew and Kaitlyn hiked 190 km over 10 days, undertaking various challenges set by their leaders.

Mark Lunny, leader for 1st Bellshill and Mossend Scout Group, said “It is wonderful to see so many of our young people being rewarded for the work and effort they put into Scouting.

“This has been a great year for the Scout Group with lots of camps and trips for all the sections and we look forward to our adventures next year.

“If anyone is interested in helping the young people in our area please contact us through www.scouts.org.uk.”