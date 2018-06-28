Time to ask the young people how to deliver services

A new campaign has been launched to encourage young people to have their say on how local services should be delivered.

The #NLCAskme initiative is a partnership between all agencies with a responsibility for children and young people.

It aims to encourage large and small organisations, from voluntary organisations to statutory bodies, to give their backing using social media and say “We Agree” that young people’s views should be heard.

Louisa McCearney, chairwoman of NL Youth Council and an MSYP, said: “We’d like all organisations involved with young people to take a photo along with the message “We Agree” and tweet using #NLCAskme.”

Louisa signed the agreement along with Alison Gordon, interim chairwoman of NL Children’s Services Partnership and head of Children, Families and Justice Social Work Services.

Alison said: ”#NLCAsk sets out how we will work together and will support meaningful engagement and participation. The focus now must be on what we do together to continue to improve children’s services in North Lanarkshire.”

Mark Stewart, YOYP ambassador from North Lanarkshire Youth Council, added: “This is an absolutely amazing example of the positive relationship that exists between these services and the young people of North Lanarkshire.

“This is just one more aspect of the Partnership showing its support for young people in the area, especially in the Year of Young People.”