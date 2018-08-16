Teen showcases her songwriting talent

A Viewpark teenager has made it to the semi final of a UK-wide competition to uncover new songwriting talent.

Caitlin Agnew (16) is one of 10 finalists in the Listen Up Music Songwriter’s Festival and will appear at a showcase for Scotland and the North East in Edinburgh on Thursday, August 30.

Listen Up Music champion independent artists trying to break into the music industry, whilst providing a support network to promote good mental health.

For the competition, Caitlin had to submit a song to help spread a positive message about mental health.

The theme was “I am here” and Caitlin’s song “I wanna” is about reaching out and needing someone to comfort you during a difficult time.

The Cardinal Newman High pupil said: “I still can’t believe it. There were 2780 entries and to be on a shortlist of just 10 is mind-blowing.

“I’m self taught and write my own material and I’m really looking forward to performing at The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh in front of a panel of music industry judges. It’s a great opportunity for me to have my work heard.

“And I’m one step away from a spot at the grand final in London in November. I have to pinch myself sometimes.”

Caitlin plays guitar, ukulele and keyboards, she has already appeared at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow and more locally at Blantyre Music Festival.

She said: “I started to play at home after my grandad Jim, who also plays, gave me a guitar and showed me a few chords.

“That was about a year and a half ago and I haven’t looked back since – I just love performing.”

Caitlin has also been in the studio to record some of her song, to learn more follow @MusicAgnew on Twitter.

The semi-final is being hosted by the Voodoo Rooms from 6.30pm-10.30pm on August 30 – tickets costing £7 are available by visiting www.listenupmusic.com.au/songwriters-festival.

The night will be MC’d by Sally Black and Amy Lamont and is in support of The CALMzone.