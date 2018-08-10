Summer fun for Forgewood kids

Forgewood children were kept happy and active over the summer thanks to a project funded by Forgewood Holdings and Lanarkshire Community Food & Health Partnership.

Offering a wide range of arts, crafts and sporting activities, the project helped over 50 children enjoy some fun over the holidays at Forgewood Community Centre, as well as a wholesome lunch.

Partnership manager Gordon Thomson said: “We arranged a holiday provision package in some of our more deprived areas over this summer holiday period as part of the Scottish Government’s “Fair Food Fund” policy.

“Working closely with Forgewood Community Centre management, we’ve been fortunate to supplement a fantastic programme that the team there had already been planning in the centre.

“Around 50 children attended their youth programme every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the holidays and the children were able to participate in a variety of exciting activities including games, sport and crafts, while also enjoying a fantastic lunch each day.

“As a result of the additional support, we hope the children have had a great summer holiday and go back to school in a positive frame of mind”.

Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly popped in as the project’s six-week run came to a close, he said: “Forgewood Community Centre and Lanarkshire Community Food & Health Partnership has delivered a commendable project here and the children will undoubtedly feel the benefits.”