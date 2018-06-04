Students show off their talent

Talented Make-up Artistry students from West College Scotland showcased their work in an end of year extravaganza at Braehead’s Curling Arena.

The HND Make-up Artistry Exhibition transported guests including friends, family and industry professionals to a land of fantasy.

Leah Jade (21) from Uddingston - Killer Croc. Pic: Neil MacMillan Photography

Head of sector Karen McIlvenna said: “This event is a wonderful opportunity for our HND Makeup Artistry students to showcase their skills.

“It highlights to our employers and industry partners not only the unique skills and technical abilities of our students, but their approach to their own career management and entrepreneurial pitch of their work.”