St Aidan’s High finds itself in the ‘good’ books

A high school in Wishaw has received a good report following a recent inspection.

St Aidan’s High School has been rated “good” in all four categories of the inspection report, which is available in full from the Education Scotland website.

Inspectors praised the “effective leadership of the headteacher, supported by her senior leadership team”, which was creating a collaborative culture where staff sought the best for young people.

They also liked the school’s community values including a “respectful, nurturing environment based on Gospel values”.

The school was also said to have a very effective support structure for young people and their families which was improving attainment and personal achievement.

The quality of musical education in the school was also described as “very high quality”.

Head teacher Claire Connelly said: “We are delighted with the very positive report from Education Scotland following our recent inspection.

“The Scottish government has raised and widened its expectations of standards within schools in recent years, so to be evaluated as “good” in all four of the key indicators is very pleasing and reflects the hard work of staff and young people in St Aidan’s and the support of parents and partner organisations.

“We were so pleased to see that the inspectors recognised the strong sense of community in the school, the pride that our young people have in St Aidan’s, the support we offer to young people and their families and the commitment and leadership of staff in seeking the best for our young people.

“The inspection team were very complimentary about the conduct, attainment and achievements of our young people.

“I would like to thank all those in our community who came in to meet with the inspectors and also colleagues in North Lanarkshire Council for their support with the inspection. Well done everyone!”

Almost 12 per cent of St Aidan’s pupils are registered for free school meals.

One-third live in some of the most deprived areas in Scotland and almost one in five pupils has additional support needs.