SNP will oppose any move to close centre

The SNP Group at North Lanarkshire Council are determined to oppose any attempt to close Kilbowie Outdoor Centre.

Axing the Oban facility to save £7140,000 is being considered as the council seeks to cut £9.7m on top of £8m in savings already indentified.

Last week while criticsing a Scottish Government budget blunder which will costNLC over £700,000, council leader Jim Logue stated ‘a similar amount of money could protect council services such as the Kilbowie Outdoor Centre’.

This led SNP councillors to surmise the administration is planning its closure.

SNP youth spokesman Councillor Jordan Linden said: “As someone who attended Kilbowie I know the positive impact it has and how important it is for them to have access to this facility.

“The SNP is committed to maintaining Kilbowie and our budget proposal will not include any cut in funding for it.”

Education convener Frank McNally responded: “Council officers made suggestions which all parties voted to put to public consultation.

“SNP councillors should ask their colleagues in Holyrood for a fairer budget deal so we can protect frontline services.”