Showcase of talent at end  of year show

An exhibition of creative work was recently unveiled in Motherwell – showcasing the talents of final year students at New College Lanarkshire.

The Creative Industries end of year showcase took place at the college’s Motherwell Campus, and featured the work of over 100 students who have completed courses in the faculties of Computing and Creative Industries and Engineering and Automotive.

The public spaces of the Motherwell Campus were transformed into creative hubs – featuring photography, project plans, videos and live models.

Twenty-eight students from across HNC and HND 3D Computer Animation showcased their animations and montage shots, while 27 HNC and HND Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology students showcased their technical design projects, including plans for the construction of buildings.

Prints from NQ, HNC and HND Photography students were also exhibited, with the opportunity for members of the public to purchase them. These included prints from the award-winning students, who recently excelled at the British Institute of Professional Photography awards.

The event was rounded off with an awards ceremony, where each student was commended for their dedication to the course and their commitment throughout the year. Special recognition awards were also given out, including the coveted student of the year title in each area.

Samantha Tremble from Lanark was awarded Student of the Year for the HNC 3D Computer Animation course, while Danka Mangia from Hamilton was named student of the Year in the HND programme. Their awards were sponsored by Autodesk and presented by former student of the year Lindi Harrison, from EM Studios.

Elliot Hume from Wishaw won Project of the Year in HNC Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology while Sophie Orr from Motherwell won the title on the HND course. Andrew Ravey from Hamilton won Student of the Year in HND Computer Aided Architectural Design and Technology and Andrew Friel from Cambuslang won it for HND Computer Aided Draughting and Design. Awards were sponsored by Keppie Design, BRE and Autodesk.

Student of the Year awards were also given out in Photography, with Jules Greggain from Airdrie taking the award at NQ level, Sofia Conti from Glasgow for HNC and Samantha Sweeney from New Stevenston at HND level. A further award for Print of the Year was given to Jim McFarlane from Calderbank. Awards were sponsored by Wex Photo Video and Loxley Colour.

Matthew Smith, head of faculty for Computing and Creative Industries said: “I would like to congratulate all students who showcased their work at the event, in particular those exceptional students who were given special recognition for their work throughout their course. I hope that all students are inspired by the positive feedback from the event to go on and achieve great things.”