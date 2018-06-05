Seniors’ centre to be reborn as a nursery

A family learning centre to be created within the former Mossend Senior Citizens Centre to increase nursery provision.

A proposal for the North Lanarkshire Council-run facility was included as part of a bid to the Scottish Government for funds to expand nursery education for 3/4-years-olds and vulnerable 2-year-olds.

As he announced the plans Holytown and Mossend councillor Frank McNally believes it is the latest step in the heart of Mossend becoming a comprehensive learning zone for children.

Mossend has benefited from investment in recent years, including the play and sport facilities at the Hope Street Park, just yards from the new nursery.

Councillor McNally, who is also the council’s Convener of Education, Youth and Communities, and Early Years Champion, said: “The area in and around Hope Street in Mossend has been transformed into a terrific learning zone for children, and the inclusion of a new nursery facility will be another great asset for our community.

“The Hope Street Adventure Park, which is just yards from where the new nursery will be, has provided excellent opportunities for outdoor learning and both Holy Family and Mossend Primaries make use of it on a daily basis.

“Transforming the former Mossend Senior Citizens Centre into an early years facility – with significant outdoor space - will increase learning opportunities further.

“The expansion of free childcare for 2-year-olds and the move to 1140 hours means new centres are required across North Lanarkshire.

“The plans for Mossend will truly upgrade the site and make it a first-class local education resource.

“It was disappointing to see Mossend Senior Citizens Centre close its door, but we have worked hard to ensure that the facility will continue to serve local families and the wider community.”

The new state-of-the-art nursery will also include outdoor learning spaces and play facilities with work on the site expected to begin during the summer holidays.”