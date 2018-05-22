Seized cash will pay for project

Money seized from criminals will allow 50 young people to take part in an exciting series of music and media workshops,

Reeltime Music in Newarthill has received £3,543 from the CashBack for Creativity Open Fund for local creative and cultural activities which will include visits to Sky Skills Academy in Livingston as well as BBC Scotland.

Arts masterclasses and a wealth of media related activities will enable the potential future mediamakers to develop their existing skills, develop new ones and get a taste of life behind the lens.

Laura Scott of Reeltime Music said: “Reeltime Music would like to celebrate the Year of Young People in 2018 with a fun, engaging and accessible project.

“We aim to deliver a high quality arts programme for young people who usually find it difficult to access such opportunities.

“Many of the young people in our target group have never had quality experiences relating to the arts. In many cases they have rarely been to a concert or attended an arts master class.

This funding will allow us to provide master classes, trips to the Sky Skills Academy and the BBC, where our young people will have the opportunity to explore their creative potential.

“Without this funding from Cashback the project could not have gone ahead. The extra funding allows the project to run further and therefore have a bigger impact on the young parents facing disadvantage in our community in North Lanarkshire.”