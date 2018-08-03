SDS hosts ‘Dear Future’ event to help young people plan for what’s next

A free jobs and opportunities fair is taking place in Coatbridge for local young people planning for the future.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS) North Lanarkshire will host a free ‘Dear Future’ event in conjunction with New College Lanarkshire and the Department for Work and Pensions on Thursday.

The careers fair, which follows the release of SQA exam results on Tuesday, is perfectly timed to help young people who are thinking about what to do next.

Primarily aimed at young people aged up to 29, but everyone is welcome, the event will highlight opportunities in the local area.

Attendees will be able to meet with employers, apply for jobs and find out about training options and college courses.

Fran Robertson, a careers adviser at SDS’s Airdrie centre, said: “There are lots of opportunities available for young people leaving school, but you must put the wheels in motion now as this is the time that employers recruit and college applications have to be made.”

Representatives from New College Lanarkshire, Dawnfresh, North Lanarkshire Council and Teleperformance will be in attendance to showcase the opportunities that they can offer. There will also be local training providers with Modern Apprenticeship opportunities

Visitors can also take time to chat with SDS’s professionally qualified advisers about any concerns they have, ask questions, or get help with CVs or application forms.

The jobs and opportunities fair will take place at New College Lanarkshire’s 101 Park Street venue in Coatbridge from 10am to 3pm.

For those who can’t make it along to an event and are in search of careers advice, SDS’s Exam Results Helpline will be open from August 7-15, with professionally qualified advisers manning the phones for the week. You can call the Helpline on 0808 100 8000.

Advisers can help candidates understand their certificate, talk through their options, from college to apprenticeships, and guide university applicants through Clearing. You can find out more about the helpline at myworldofwork.co.uk/examresults.