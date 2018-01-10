Schools return to find they had been broken into over holidays

Pupils and staff at Cathedral Primary and Firpark Primary had an unpleasant experience when they returned from their festive break on Monday to discover the joint-kitchen area had been broken into.

Police believe the incident happened at around 7.20pm on Friday.

The suspects caused some vandalism and damage to the kitchen area, as well as stealing iPads and laptops, plus a selection box which they had strangely unwrapped first.

Anyone with information should contact the police via 101.

Meanwhile, pupils at Bothwell Primary were sent home about an hour into the new session on Monday when the heating broke down as temperatures plunged below zero.