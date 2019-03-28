Race night raises £2000 for 4th Bellshill BB

Members of 4th Bellshill Boy’s Brigade raised nearly £2000 for company funds to help with their upcoming adventures, including a residential activity weekend in June, by organising a ‘Family Race Night’.

Around 100 people, including boys, parents and friends attended the event, which was held in Bellshill Masonic Hall.

Aaron Clark, warrant officer, said: “On behalf of everyone associated with 4th Bellshill, I would like to thank those who supported our race night by attending and donating prizes, including a number of local businesses.

“A very special thanks to our fundraising committee for all their hard work over the last few weeks, this was an amazing amount raised and will go towards various activities throughout the year for our boys.

“Once again, I would just like to thank you all for your continued support.”