Pupils rewarded for road safety work

An awards ceremony has celebrated the efforts of primary school pupils in promoting road safety.

North Lanarkshire Council’s Safe and Sustainable Travel Team held the Junior Road Safety Officer (JRSO) Awards in Motherwell with the Team of the Year being presented to Carbrain Primary School, Cumbernauld.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, presented a trophy to the winning team of Chloe Chalmers, Skye Giblin and coordinator Shona Byrne.

Runners-up were St John Paul II Primary, Viewpark – Olivia Coyle, Jack Breen, Niamh Logan and Carah Lynch, with coordinators Julie Henderson and Raymond Cooney.

In joint third were: Cumbernauld Primary – Marlie Jackson, Jamie Glen, Lilie-Eve Law and David Smith, and coordinator Margo Kiernan; Westfield Primary, Cumbernauld – Amy Dolan and Lucy Scott with coordinator Joanne Logan; Woodlands Primary, Cumbernauld – Leah Kane and Arran Heron, with coordinator Katy Bellamy.

Junior Road Safety Officers work in their schools with other pupils, teachers, parents and the community to raise awareness of road safety issues. Each school has a JRSO coordinator, a member of staff within the school, to support their work.

Councillor McPake said: “Congratulations to our winning teams and to all Junior Road Safety Officers and Coordinators across North Lanarkshire for the excellent work they do to promote road safety.

“Each pupil has made a valuable contribution to raising awareness of important issues such as safe walking routes to school, cycle safety and in-car safety for parents. Their campaigns and noticeboards are fun ways to promote important information to pupils throughout primary school, and I would like to thank all our JRSOs for their commitment to road safety education.”

The award for the best road safety campaign was won by the team from Stepps Primary School: Jessica Wilson, Lewis McArthur and coordinator Paula Jeffreys. In second was St John Paul II, while joint third prizes were awarded to Carbrain Primary, Cumbernauld and Woodlands Primary.

In the category of best noticeboard, the top award went to St John Paul II Primary. Joint second prizes were given to: Muirhouse Primary, Motherwell – Joshua Cairney, Lucy Anderson and coordinator Sarah Reilly; and St Timothy’s Primary, Coatbridge – Shannon Campbell, Ava McLaughlan and coordinator Margaret O’Donnell.

Joint third awards were presented to: Greenhill Primary, Coatbridge – Sonny Nelson, Grace O’Neill and coordinator Michael Kearney; New Stevenston Primary – Sophie Allison, Arran Hunter and coordinator Sharon Foy.

Cumbernauld Primary’s Margo Kiernan was presented with the coordinator of the Year award, with Shona Byrne of Carbrain Primary in second and Julie Henderson and Raymond Cooney of St John Paul II in third place.

Highly commended awards were presented to the JRSO team from Abronhill, Kier Hardie, Ladywell, Orchard, St Bernadette’s and St Joseph’s Primary Schools.

The awards ceremony is sponsored by Amey.