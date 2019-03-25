Police investigate inappropriate restraint at Motherwell ASN school

An investigation is under way into the alleged use of inappropriate restraint techniques at a Motherwell school for pupils with additional support needs.

North Lanarkshire Council contacted police after video evidence emerged from Clydeview School. It is understood a staff member has been suspended over the footage.

Clydeview provides learning and support for children aged five to 12, and this comes on the back of the school being slated by inspectors from Education Scotland who called for a number of improvements in its latest review.

Last week the Times & Speaker reported that a turnaround plan was underway to support the new head teacher and address the issues highlighted as ‘a matter of utmost priority’.

The council said it was confident that there was no risk to pupils following the alleged incidents, which are understood to date back to the early part of last year.

A spokeswoman said: “Video evidence has come to light showing what appears to be inappropriate use of restraint and the deployment of inappropriate restraint techniques involving a small number of pupils at Clydeview School.

“The safety and well-being of children in our care is our primary concern and, on being presented with this material, we took immediate steps to launch a formal investigation.

“Given the nature of some of the video evidence, we also immediately contacted Police Scotland.

“Both of these investigations are at an early stage and we will keep parents updated as they progress.

“The safety of children is paramount and we are confident that there is no risk to children attending the school.”

Police confirmed its inquiries were at an early stage.

A police spokeswoman said: “An investigation is under way after Police Scotland was made aware by the local authority of concerns about the conduct of staff at a school in North Lanarkshire.

“Inquiries, which are at an early stage, are under way.”