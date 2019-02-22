Pipe Bands launch ‘Big Apple’ trip appeal

North Lanarkshire Schools’ Pipe Bands have launched a fundraising appeal ahead of their trip to New York in April for Tartan Week.

Pupils, parents and staff have already raised thousands of pounds through a range of activities, but are hoping a wider appeal will add to this amount.

The total cost of the trip is estimated at around £80,000 and North Lanarkshire Council has agreed to underwrite any funding shortfall.

Ross Cowan, Pipe Major, said: “It’s incredible to think we’ll be taking part in the Tartan Day Parade in New York in just a few weeks - what an unbelievable experience it will be for all our talented and dedicated pupils.

“We’ve had a terrific response to our fundraising efforts from local businesses and people in our communities.

“And now we are widening the appeal to ask anyone who would like to support us to consider donating towards the trip. Any support would be hugely appreciated.”

In 2018 the Novice Juvenile B schools’ pipe band won the “Champions of Champions” title for the best performances across all five major piping championships – winning the Scottish, British and European championships.

Both the Novice and Juvenile bands will march down 6th Avenue on Saturday, April 6 for the annual celebration of Scottish heritage.

Drummer Mollie Jeffrey, whose brother Euan also plays in the band, said: “This is my fourth year playing, it looked really fun, my grandfather played the bass drum and so does my brother so I decided to get involved.

“I’m really excited to be going to New York, it’s a great opportunity, we’ve put in a lot of hard work and it has paid off with all the success we’ve had.

“It will be an amazing experience and we’d be really grateful for any donations people or businesses could provide.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the band can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nlschoolspipebands, calling head of music instruction Jim Park on 01236 812220 or emailing parkj@northlan.gov.uk.