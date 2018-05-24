Online insight into the work of Lieutenancy

A new website has been launched to capture the activity of Lanarkshire’s Lord Lieutenant.

Pupils from Dalziel High and Uddingston Grammar assisted in the development of the online project which will provide an insight into the exciting work of Lady Susan Haughey.

As part of the project, pupils will develop essential work skills in IT, web development and copy writing.

The website, at www.lanarkshirelieutenancy.org.uk, features an overview of the history of the Lord Lieutenant’s office, including an interactive map of the area the Lanarkshire Lieutenancy covers.

There is also a news section with details of the events the Lord Lieutenant and her deputies have recently been involved in.

Additional features include information on nominations for awards and significant milestones such as diamond wedding anniversaries and 100th birthdays.

There is also information on the nomination process for Honours, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Lady Haughey said: “I was delighted to meet the pupils and to formally launch the website.

“I hope people find it a useful way of getting to know more about what the Lieutenancy for Lanarkshire does in the area.

“I would like to thank the pupils, teachers and staff from both schools for all their hard work and dedication in helping prepare the website.

“The involvement of schools in this project is a good example of our commitment to engage with all schools in Lanarkshire and builds on the links recently established with a number of schools who have attended Citizenship Ceremonies hosted by both Lanarkshire councils.

Derek Park, computer science teacher at Dalziel High, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for pupils to get involved in a real project that provides interesting information about the work of Lanarkshire’s Lord Lieutenant, whilst gaining practical skills that will help set them up for further training.”

Lady Haughey was appointed Lord Lieutenant of Lanarkshire following the retirement of Mushtaq Ahmad in November.

She set up City Refrigeration with her husband in 1985 which is now the largest private employer registered in Scotland, employing 14,000 people across the world.

In 2002, they set up the City Charitable Trust, and in 2016 Lady Haughey was awarded a CBE.

The duties of the Lord Lieutenant are varied but include: organising and escorting all official royal visits to Lanarkshire, presenting decorations when the recipient is unable to attend an investiture, presenting the Queen’s Awards for Export and Technology, presenting the Queen’s Scout and Guide awards, briefing the Queen’s private office about issues relating to Lanarkshire, assisting in royal garden parties, and assessing nominations both personal and for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.