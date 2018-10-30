North Lanarkshire pupils challenged to be Food Explorers

Primary school pupils across North Lanarkshire are being encouraged to try delicious new recipes from around the world at school meals.

North Lanarkshire Council’s new autumn/winter menu includes dishes with extra fresh fruit and vegetables and offers new taste experiences for young adventurers.

Pupils can collect Food Explorer stamps when they choose one of the new main dishes and will be entered into a prize draw when they collect eight stamps. There’s a skateboard and helmet as a prize for each school’s main winner. There’s also a prize pencil for each Food Explorer who has collected eight stamps.

Business manager Anne Hanlon said: “We’re always looking for new ways to increase the fresh fruit and vegetables in our school menus. Our homemade tomato sauce, used for pasta and pizzas, includes three extra vegetables and is blended so that children don’t notice the difference.”

Among the new dishes are savoury rice with tortilla triangles, vegetable crumble, lamb kofta with flatbread and tzatziki, and enchiladas with chopped cherry tomatoes.

The promotion, sponsored by Brakes, runs until November 30.