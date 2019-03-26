North Lanarkshire primary pupils join forces to release album

Primary pupils from eight schools in North Lanarkshire have written and recorded songs which are included in a new album titled ‘All Our Tomorrows’.

St Bernadette’s, St Thomas’, St Dominic’s, Noble, Carbrain, Muir St, Tannochside and Cathedral primaries performed their songs at a special concert in Motherwell Concert Hall, compered by BBC Radio Scotland presenter Jamie MacDougall, who is himself one of the country’s most versatile singers.

Jim Park, head of Music Instruction with North Lanarkshire Council, said: “Each school composed their own song for the album inspired by their thoughts of what the world will look like in the future.

“The choirs involved in the concert represent the incredible range of talent and creativity in schools across our area.”

The songs were recorded on site and mastered at Reeltime Studios in Newarthill.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education, added: “I’d like to thank and congratulate everyone involved in this fantastic project – the teachers, support staff, parents and of course the pupils.”

Backing tracks were arranged and performed by Eliot Murray, Michael Brawley and Graeme Smillie.

The CD Booklet of the album is available by contacting any of the schools that took part, with all proceeds of its sale going to support charities chosen by the schools.

The album can also be accessed through streaming services such as iTUnes and Spotify with all profits going to charity.