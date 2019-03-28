North Lanarkshire Council arrange work placement for student from twin town

German student Stefanie Brand was given a ‘herzlich willkommen’ as she arrived at Motherwell Civic Centre to start her four week work-placement with North Lanarkshire Council.

Stefanie comes from North Lanarkshire’s twin town of Schweinfurt and is a student at the University in Hof, with a keen interest in health and social care, sports development and planning.

The council has organised a month-long programme for her to gain valuable work experience to complement her studies.

And, during her time in Scotland, Stefanie will spend time with relevant officers from across these departments, learning more about the various functions of local government and the area in general.

She will be placed in the Planning Development Team, Sports Development Team, a children’s residential home and the Talent and Organisational Development Team over the four weeks.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones said: “I was delighted to give Stefanie a warm welcome to North Lanarkshire and I hope she will find her time with us beneficial.”