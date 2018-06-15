New teachers are ready to start working

More than 200 people have successfully completed their training year in North Lanarkshire schools, with many ready to start work in classrooms across the area this August.

Isabelle Boyd, assistant chief executive - Education, Youth and Communities, said: “We have some incredibly talented new teachers coming to work in North Lanarkshire.

“They will have learned a great deal from spending the past year in our schools and gaining experiences from others in the teaching profession.”

Over the past few months the probationers worked on a project exploring ways to use their professional learning to improve pupil learning. The results were then showcased at an event in Motherwell Concert Hall this month allowing them to share their findings the learning community.

Ms Boyd added: “The event is a perfect culmination to a successful year, as the probationers moved towards the end of their induction process and on to secured teaching posts.

“We offered 144 probationers permanent contracts, while many others have obtained temporary employment.

“This builds on the success of figures from last year and the trend shows increasing numbers of probationers being retained.”