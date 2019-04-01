MSP concerned about use of restraint in additional support needs schools

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has sought Scottish Government assurance over the use of restraint in schools.

This comes after an investigation was launched into the alleged use of inappropriate restraint techniques at a school for pupils with additional support needs.

North Lanarkshire Council contacted police after video evidence emerged from Clydeview School in Motherwell. It is understood a staff member has been suspended.

Ms Adamson highlighted the report “Restrain and Seclusion in Scotland’s Schools” by Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson, which outlines concerns that physical restraint is being used disproportionately on children with additional support needs.

Education Secretary John Swinney emphasised Government guidance that restraint should only be used as a last resort and only where it would be to the benefit of the safety of the child or staff member.

Ms Adamson said: “I understand this is a very concerning situation for families and carers - the safety of their children is paramount. I know parents will be concerned about the media reports about Clydeview School.

“I hope the comments of the Education Secretary will provide some certainty on the matter. The Scottish Government’s position is clear and it is incumbent upon the local authorities to make that message clear to school staff.

“Parents and carers are entitled to expect that their children are afforded dignity and respect whilst in the care of their school.”