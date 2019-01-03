Mossend Primary awarded second Green Flag

Mossend Primary has successfully won Green Flag Award status from Eco-Schools Scotland for a second time after working hard on waste minimisation, transport and litter.

The school focused on active travel through a Walk to School Week and used technology to collate and measure its success.

New bins were placed in the playground and pupils worked with the janitor to target litter, complete a litter clean up at Hope Street Adventure park and reduce the use of plastic, disposable bottles.

The school also took part in Waste Week and Switch Off Fortnight and to aid the development of the work already being undertaken, pupils recently took part in the Young Reporters Scotland programme, encouraging them to report on an environmental issue and utilise video journalism.