Mary hopes to inspire

Brannock High teacher Mary Osei-Oppong has joined the Scottish Government’s ‘Teaching Makes People’ campaign.

The campaign, which targets both undergraduates and career changers, aims to encourage more people to consider a career in teaching.

It builds on last year’s ‘Inspiring Teachers’ campaign which saw a 19 per cent increase in applications for education post graduate diplomas at Scottish universities.

The Scottish Government is investing £88 million this year to recruit and retain teachers, in addition to its work with GTC Scotland and universities to develop new ways to attract people into the profession.

Mary, a business and ICT teacher, hopes sharing her experiences will encourage others to consider a career in teaching.

She said: “I wanted to be a teacher from a young age. I knew I could help young people to better themselves and felt my work would have purpose.

“Every year brings new classes which inspires me to find new ways of teaching as no two classes are the same.

“I set high standards for my pupils and myself, and seeing young people achieving and learning new skills motivates me to improve.

“In my work I want to continue to give quality education and, as a black teacher of African origin, I want to see diversity in the profession.

“I believe I have to help young people to be the best they can be.”

To learn more visit www.teachinscotland.scot.