High attainment at Motherwell school

Pupils at a Motherwell school are achieving better results across several national measures than learners with similar needs and backgrounds, according to a new report.

Dalziel High School has earned praise for a high level of attainment and achievement following an Education Scotland inspection.

Pupils are described as “confident and well-mannered”, who are “valued and respected” by staff. Relationships between learners and teachers are said to be “very strong” and young people’s behaviour is “very good”.

Young people are also developing skills for life and “work very well” as a result of their extensive achievement success, including participation in “very productive” business partnerships.

The report says the drive and commitment of the headteacher, senior leadership team and staff is enabling high levels of achievement.

The inspection summary says: “Staff and young people create a very positive ethos across the whole school community, which is helping to ensure successful outcomes for young people.

“The whole school community demonstrates a strong determination for all learners to be successful. This is exemplified very well in the successful integration in classrooms across the school of those in the hearing impairment department.”

Inspectors discussed with staff and North Lanarkshire Council how they might continue to improve the school.

The report says: “To build on the keenness and enthusiasm of all its young people, staff need to improve the level of challenge in the classroom. They should also continue to work to ensure better consistency in learning and teaching.

“Senior leaders and all practitioners should continue to develop their procedures for moderation of Curriculum for Excellence standards. This will support clearer progression across the broad general education and into the senior phase. We are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve.”

North Lanarkshire Council will inform parents/carers about the school’s progress.