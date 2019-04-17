Help for Heroes hails Motherwell event as a big success

A Motherwell event aimed at bringing together local organisations who support veterans was hailed a success by organisers forces charity Help for Heroes.

Staff from Help for Heroes’ Fellowship, Psychological and Sports Recovery teas joined several local organisations at King’s Church to share information and help signpost veterans to the organisation best able to help them.

Veterans also attended, sharing personal stories about how their quality of life has improved since becoming involved with Help for Heroes.

The organisations attending included Armed Services Advice Project, Glasgow’s Helping Heroes, Edinburgh Napier University, Walking with the Wounded, Veterans 1st Point Lanarkshire, Veterans Club at the King’s Church, SACRO Veterans Mentoring Service, Scottish Veterans Residences, Fares4Free, Stand Easy, and Treeline.

Gerry McGregor, of Help for Heroes, said: “It was great to have such a range of organisations attending, to hear about the work they do and to be able to network and find out how best to signpost veterans to the appropriate help – whether its housing, employment, education or volunteering opportunities.”

Gerry runs Help for Heroes’ fellowship groups in Scotland– Band of Brothers for those who have served and Band of Sisters for family members/carers.

Both groups are free for anyone who has been wounded, injured, or has illness attributable to their service, and for their families.

Gerry said: “We have regular get-togethers throughout Scotland where you can relax, have a laugh and a blether with other members.

“These meet-ups are a great way to make new friends, catch up with old ones and give each other mutual support.

“Our events include family days, sporting activities,various watersports, drama and craft projects like woodwork, health and wellbeing sessions and annual dances.

“As well as becoming part of this wonderful fellowship, you are also well placed to tap into other forms of of Help for Heroes support to help with your recovery pathway.”

The nearest H4H Recovery Centre is Phoenix House in Yorkshire, which offers welfare, psychological and sport support.

Anyone wounded, injured or sick during or as a result of service can self-refer at www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-support/get-support.

To support Help for Heroes visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk/give-support/donate-now.