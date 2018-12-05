Healthy eating masterclass at New College Lanarkshire for International Chefs Day

International Chefs Day came to Lanarkshire as a chef lecturer from New College Lanarkshire delivered a healthy eating masterclass to local schoolchildren.

Ann Brown, who has become known as the hospitality industry’s ‘marzipan queen’ during her 30+-year career, held a fun cooking lesson in the training kitchen of the Motherwell campus.

The event was organised as part of a global drive to improve nutrition in children and counteract unhealthy advertising messages.

Ann, who lives in Cumbernauld, helped organise the workshop in her role as a committee member of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WACS).

WACS has marked International Chefs Day since 2004 as a way for chefs around the world to give back to their communities through education.

Taking inspiration from this year’s theme of ‘healthy foods for growing up’, the children were taught how to make wholesome meals and nutritious smoothies in addition to playing fun, cooking-related games.

Ann, who last year became the first woman to join the list of 90 honorary members of the elite Emirates Culinary Guild, was supported on the day by lecturer Charlotte Hands and students Rachel MacInnes and Chanel Armstrong.

She said: “International Chefs Day featured events all over the world, so it was a great privilege for me to be able to combine my role with the World Association of Chefs with teaching young people from Lanarkshire about how easy it is to use healthy ingredients to make tasty meals and drinks.

“It’s really important to educate children about healthy eating as it can help them to live longer and happier lives.

“All of the children enjoyed the event and one of them told me afterwards that she wants to be a chef.

“We are already looking forward to next year’s International Chefs Day!”