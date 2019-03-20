Hat-trick of wins at Battle of the Bands

Chryston High came out on top for the third year in a row at the Rockfest Battle of the Bands.

Fourteen bands took part in the event at Motherwell Concert Hall, organised by North Lanarkshire Council’s music service.

Bassist Abbie Wightman of November Club from Brannock High

The Chryston band Unfiltered lined up with Lauren Bradley on vocals and guitar, Mitchell Logan on guitar, Fraser Cummings on bass and Mark Boyce on drums – Mark was also named best individual performer.

Systa from Cardinal Newman High were second and The Latitude from Coltness High came third.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of Education and Families, said: “Each year the standard of performances seems to get higher and higher.

“I’d like to thank our schools music service and all the parents and carers for supporting their children’s musical development and encourage them in their practice.”

Unfiltered from Chryston High were on top form

Jim Park, head of Music Instruction, added: “I’d also like to thank Vic Galloway for presenting our Rockfest Battle of the Bands concert this year and to all our sponsors for their support.”

The other schools taking part were: Cumbernauld Academy, Caldervale High, Calderhead High, Dalziel High, Greenfaulds High, Kilsyth Academy, St Margaret’s High, St Aidan’s High, St Maurice’s High, St Andrew’s High, while The NL Collective also performed.

Systa from Cardinal Newman High finished in second place