GTCS excellence award for NLC

North Lanarkshire’s self-improving schools initiative – which empowers schools to come up with solutions appropriate to their communities – has received a national award.

The General Teaching Council of Scotland (GTCS) awarded North Lanarkshire Council with an Excellence in Professional Learning Award for the programme which sees primary schools organised into networks of six similar schools to collaborate, share ideas, support improvement and build excellence.

Isabelle Boyd, assistant chief executive (Education, Youth and Communities), said: “Our self-improving school system – also known as family groups – encourages schools to find their own solutions along with support from the local authority.

“I am delighted that we have received the GTCS Excellence in Professional Learning (Leadership) Award, which reflects the desire of our teachers and head teachers towards the pursuit of excellence in all our schools.”

Education convener Councillor Frank McNally added: “I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in this truly creative approach which continues to develop and, in time, will have even greater impact on the leadership and learning for our school leaders.”

The GTCS report states: “There is real clarity of vision and professional trust in schools … This has built a different relationship between head teachers and the authority with head teachers speaking of being more empowered, feeling that trust has been placed in them as strategic leader.”