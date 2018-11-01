Graduate apprentice scheme is underway

Twenty-four staff with North Lanarkshire Council have embarked on a range of degree programmes including: business management, software development and construction and the built environment.

The programme offers students a high level of academic and industry accreditation along with experience in the workplace.

Fiona Whittaker, head of Business Organisational and People Solutions, said: “The new Graduate Apprenticeship programme is part of our Workforce for the Future strategy and to help deliver the council’s objective of improving our resource base.

“At the moment we are offering this development opportunity to our employees and we are working in partnership with the University of Strathclyde, University of the West of Scotland and Glasgow Caledonian University.

“The programme is currently focused on staff who require a qualification or are actively seeking to progress their career within the council.

“ We hope to be able to open the programme up to other people in North Lanarkshire in the coming months.”

The Graduate Apprenticeships are fully funded through the apprenticeship levy and the council has been contributing to this since April of last year.

Applicants go through a robust application process to ensure their commitment and capability to undertake a four year degree programme.

They will also be supported by a mentor and we’ll check in with everyone regularly on their progress.

For more information visit www.nlclearningacademy.co.uk