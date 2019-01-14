Family Dog Service running workshops in Motherwell

The Family Dog Service at Dogs for Good is running workshops in Motherwell for parents/carers of a child aged 3-16 with a clinical diagnosis of autism.

They are designed to provide advice and long-term support needed for choosing and training a dog to benefit the whole family.

The workshops are ideal if you: are at the early stages of considering getting a dog to help your child; know that you want to get a dog and are looking for help choosing and handling a dog; already have a pet dog but would like training ideas and support.

The series of three one day workshops will take place at South Dalziel Historic Building from March 26-28 using a combination of practical demonstrations, discussions, hands on learning and course hand outs.

Family Dog Service instructor Robbie Campbell​ said: “Our specialist advice and support has brought life-changing benefits to whole families.

“Research has shown that the families we work with have lowered parental stress, they go out more together and children with autism have fewer meltdowns as a result of their pet dog.”

Following the workshops, ongoing support is available to families that qualify including telephone support, online resources, and a private Facebook group.

The workshops run from 10am-3pm each day and there is a £60 cost for all three, with lunch and materials provided.

For more information visit www.dogsforgood.org/how-we-help/family-dog or call 01295 252600.