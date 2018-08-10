Elizabeth is the best ‘baa’ none

A recently graduated Kilsyth woman proved to be top of the flocks after picking up two awards at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Elizabeth Bauld, who achieved a first-class honours degree in Applied Animal Science, won the Texel Sheep Society Educational Award for Best Honours Dissertation on a sheep-related topic.

The 22-year-old, who studied at SRUC’s Edinburgh campus, also took home the R Stewart McDougall prize for best dissertation in Applied Animal Science.

Elizabeth, who is now an agricultural officer at the Scottish Government, wrote A Comparison Between Transthoracic Ultrasound Scanning And ‘The Wheelbarrow Test’ For Diagnosis Of Ovine Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma In Sheep.

Elizabeth said: “I was absolutely thrilled to win these awards as I never for a minute expected to do so well.

“As well as the staff at SRUC, I must thank Dr Christina Cousens at the Moredun Research Institute for her support, and Duncan MacGregor at Burn head Farm for providing me with all the practical experience I could ever need over the past three years, which definitely enhanced the quality of my dissertation.”

Andrew Barr, West of Scotland director of the Texel Sheep Society, said: “Elizabeth produced an excellent dissertation on an increasingly prevalent disease in Scottish flocks.

“With young people of Elizabeth’s calibre entering the industry, the future of British farming looks to be in safe hands.”