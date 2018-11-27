Dylan aiming to waltz to victory

Motherwell youngster Dylan Millar hopes to lift the ‘Glitter Ball’ trophy when he participates in Strictly Kids in aid of the STV Children’s Appeal.

Dylan was one of 46 finalists from over 600 entrants to successfully audition for the event at the Doubletree Hilton in Glasgow on December 9.

The Knowetop Primary pupil studied at JazzartUK in Motherwell for four years, but ballroom dancing is new to him and he didn’t meet partner Alexis Earlie until they were paired up after the auditions.

They are now busy perfecting their routine at the Pamela Logan School of Dance before they perform it for an audience of 700 people next month.

In addition to their solo dance they are also learning a group dance which will be performed by all the couple involved.

Dylan’s dad Garry said: “We’re really proud of Dylan, he had actually taken a break from dancing, but when he wanted to get involved in this as a family we were right behind him.

“During his four years at Jazzart UK he learned a number of different styles, but this is his first time doing ballroom so he and Alexis are really working hard to get their routine perfect for the show.

“This will be the biggest audience Dylan has danced for, but I know he’ll have no fears as he’s such a natural performer and it will be amazing if they can lift the trophy.”

To sponsor Dylan and support the STV Appeal visit www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/Strictly-Dylan.