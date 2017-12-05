Diana Awards for teenagers

Four inspirational Braidhurst High pupils received a Diana Award in memory of Princess Diana in the year that marks the 20th anniversary of her untimely passing.

Robbie Caldwell (15) is a young carer for his 12-year-old brother Ben, who has Downs Syndrome.

Providing practical and emotional support for his brother and mum, he has shown maturity beyond his years whilst balancing all of his responsibilities.

Keen to share his own experience, Robbie is always on hand to support other young carers through Action For Children’s North Lanarkshire Young Carers Project.

Christopher Duncan (17) is a passionate advocate for autism awareness. Christopher is devoted to volunteering for The National Autistic Society.

Through day visits and weekend trips he helps provide respite for parents, whilst helping young people develop invaluable life skills and self-confidence, and giving them the opportunity to socialise with others.

His natural ability to care, lead and manage has made a significant impact on the lives of the young people he supports.

Emma Ewart (14) selflessly dedicates her time to volunteer every week as a leader for the 14th Motherwell Guide Unit, and her commitment has seen her go on to lead residential visits and large events such as the Tartan Gig.

She is also an active fundraiser, completing a 6km run and climbing Ben Nevis to raise money for Macmillan and St Andrews Hospice.

A positive role model within her school, Emma is an invaluable support to her peers.

Melissa Rodger (15) is passionate about bringing gender diversity into the world of engineering, actively taking a lead role in encouraging her female peers to take an interest in the subject.

Through her love of science, Melissa has devoted her lunchtimes and evenings to lead a robotics club for younger, more vulnerable pupils within her school, creating a fun and welcoming learning environment.

Her physics sessions are now so popular that there is a waiting list of pupils who want to join.

Head teacher Carolyn Rooney said: “As a school community we are both delighted and proud of the four winners of the Diana Award.

“They are great ambassadors for Briadhurst High and it is excellent to see their dedication and hard work both out with and in the school being recognised.

“Well done!”