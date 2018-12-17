Creative pupils Christmas cards talents shine

Thousands of creative pupils from schools across North Lanarkshire entered this year’s council Christmas card competition.

The winning designs were created by Ryan Jeffery from Firpark Secondary, Grace McCucheon from Condorrat Primary, Bisma Saleem from Bellshill Academy, Jennifer McCann from Holy Cross Primary, Millie Striker from Airdrie Academy, Lucy Scott from Greenfaulds High and Leigha Deighan from Victoria Primary.

Provost Jean Jones said: “Each year it gets harder and harder to choose a winning design – we had so many outstanding entries showing just how creative and skilful our pupils are.”